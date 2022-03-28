Strs Ohio Invests $2.87 Million in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Premier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Premier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Premier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

