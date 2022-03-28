Strs Ohio Invests $3.54 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,187. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 585,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,697. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

