Strs Ohio Purchases 515 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $308.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $235.34 and a 1-year high of $309.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

