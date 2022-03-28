Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 21.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 107,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

PSB traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.66. 108,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.57. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

