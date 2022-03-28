Strs Ohio Sells 3,468 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

