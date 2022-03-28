Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 122 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $276.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.39. The firm has a market cap of $692.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

