Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $15.96 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.90.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

