Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on April 15th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 118.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

SUI stock opened at $173.84 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $148.41 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

