Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Group (SGHC) traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

About Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.