Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Group (SGHC) traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
