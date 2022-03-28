SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

