SVB Leerink Raises Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $44.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.01. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

