Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWCH. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.27.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Switch has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Switch by 132,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Switch by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Switch by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 76,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Switch by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.