Switcheo Price Hits $0.0134 (SWTH)

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Switcheo has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

