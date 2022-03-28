Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

TISCY remained flat at $$7.99 on Monday. Taisei has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

