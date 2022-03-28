Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,125,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after acquiring an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.66 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.