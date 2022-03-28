Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Sells £16,387.80 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($21,574.25).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.21. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.57).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

