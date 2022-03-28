TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$28,800.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.

TRP stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$72.01. 7,730,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,654. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$57.39 and a one year high of C$73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$70.66 billion and a PE ratio of 38.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.21.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

