TCW Group Inc. Buys 115,909 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,909 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Civeo worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVEO. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $347.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.31. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $171,333.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

