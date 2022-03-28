TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 18,986 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,414,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,391,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

