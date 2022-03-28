TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arcosa worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ACA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.48. 3,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,221. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

