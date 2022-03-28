TCW Group Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of nVent Electric worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 70.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 132.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 314,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,903,000 after acquiring an additional 133,944 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

