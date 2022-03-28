TCW Group Inc. Has $904,000 Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth $8,814,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 712.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

