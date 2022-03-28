TCW Group Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.89. 34,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.