TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $554.82. 752,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $466.06 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

