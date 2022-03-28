Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in March

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,500 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 876,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 522.5 days.

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THNPF shares. Barclays raised shares of Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

