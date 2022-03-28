TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 377.5% in March

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 377.5% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TCCPY stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. TechnoPro has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TechnoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.