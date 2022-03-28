Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $16.98 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.24.
About Teekay LNG Partners (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.