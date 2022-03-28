Telsey Advisory Group Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $120.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of PVH opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

