Terex Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Terex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Terex by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

