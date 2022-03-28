Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.12 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

