The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011667 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00234372 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

