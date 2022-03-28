The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €31.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.62 ($42.43).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €23.00 ($25.27) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($110.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.13 and a 200 day moving average of €30.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

