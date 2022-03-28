The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.76 million. Joint reported sales of $17.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $103.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.66. 140,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Joint by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Joint by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Joint by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Joint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

