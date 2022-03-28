Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

