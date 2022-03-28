Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.