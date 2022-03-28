Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 208 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

NYSE:MCO opened at $330.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $295.00 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

