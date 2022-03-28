Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $508,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

