Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $674,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 48,157.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 144,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,473 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $265.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

