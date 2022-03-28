Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $168.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.83 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.