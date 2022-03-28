Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $283.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

