Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in SLM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in SLM by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,961,000 after acquiring an additional 955,750 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,085,000 after acquiring an additional 752,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after acquiring an additional 652,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

