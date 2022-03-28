Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $279,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Incyte by 589.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

