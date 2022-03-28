Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $10.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COOK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

COOK stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Traeger has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,826,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,729,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

