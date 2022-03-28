Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $10.00

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COOK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

COOK stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Traeger has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,826,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,729,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.