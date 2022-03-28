Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Hits $143,574.79

Transcodium (TNS) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $143,574.79 and $842.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

