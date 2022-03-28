Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $5.03

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $4.80. Transocean shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 870,927 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $18,857,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 643,025 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

