Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 179.1% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.75. 26,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,533. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

