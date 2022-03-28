Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $211.35 million, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,555,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,266,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,789 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.