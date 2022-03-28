Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Trinity Industries worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,200,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

