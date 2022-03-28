Tritax EuroBox’s (EBOX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LON:EBOX opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.36) on Thursday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 94.10 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.51. The company has a market capitalization of £437.10 million and a PE ratio of 527.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($65,086.89).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

