Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

TFC stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

